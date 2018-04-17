Unnao rape case: CBI records victim’s statement, team likely to visit crime scene today

The survivor was examined on Saturday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. This would clarify, among other things, her age, said a CBI official. (Express photo) The survivor was examined on Saturday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. This would clarify, among other things, her age, said a CBI official. (Express photo)

The CBI on Monday recorded the statement of the Unnao rape survivor before a magistrate in Lucknow. A team from the agency is likely to visit the Unnao village on Tuesday to investigate the scene of the crime. Meanwhile, the age of the survivor has been called into question.

On April 11, 2018, her mother had put her date of birth in the FIR as August 17, 2002. According to this, her age should have been around 15 years and eight months. Based on this, a section of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also included.

However, when the survivor underwent a medical examination in June, 2017, two days after police “rescued” her from Auriya district, doctors stated her age as “over 19 years”.

“The age was recorded on the basis of X-ray report,” said radiologist Dr S K Johri, district hospital.

The survivor was examined on Saturday at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. This would clarify, among other things, her age, said a CBI official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App