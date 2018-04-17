Unnao rape case: CBI records survivor’s statement; age under scanner

Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been arrested. (Express photo) Rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been arrested. (Express photo)

The CBI on Monday recorded the statement of the Unnao girl, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, before a magistrate in Lucknow. “The statement of the rape victim was recorded today (Monday) before the magistrate under Section 164 of CrPC,” said a CBI Officer. He added a CBI team is likely to visit Unnao on Tuesday to check the crime scene.

Earlier, the CBI had on Saturday got the girl’s medical examination done at Lucknow’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The girl’s mother had recorded August 17, 2002, as her daughter’s date of birth in the FIR registered on April 11. A section of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was included in the FIR as a result.

Doctors had found the girl to be aged “over 19 years” after she had undergone a medical examination two days after her alleged kidnapping and rape in June 2017. Thus, POCSO Act was not included in the FIR last year. “The age of the survivor was detected on the basis of an X-ray report as over 19 years,” said Unnao District Hospital Radiologist Dr SK Johri. A CBI official said the alleged victim’s age would be clear once they get her fresh medical report.

