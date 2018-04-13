Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar arrested by CBI

On Thursday, police lodged an FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape after the state government decided to hand over the probe to the CBI. On Thursday, police lodged an FIR against Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape after the state government decided to hand over the probe to the CBI.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, on Friday. Sengar has been accused of raping the girl at his residence on June 4 last year, when she had visited him with a relative to seek a job.

The arrest came hours after the Allahabad High Court directed the independent agency to arrest and not detain the alleged accused and sought a report on the case by May 2. Directing the CBI to carry out investigation strictly in accordance with law, the court told the agency to consider filing an application for cancellation of bail granted to other accused in the case.

The agency, which was referred the case on Thursday, sprung into action immediately by re-registering the UP police FIRs and bringing the MLA to its Lucknow office at around 5 am for questioning, officials said. The legislator was grilled for more than 15 hours. The officials said a team would visit the scene of crime and question jail officials, police officials and family members of the MLA.

On Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Sengar in connection with the alleged rape after the state government decided to hand over the probe to the CBI. Police charged Sengar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The FIR was registered days after the victim’s father died in judicial custody, with police arresting Atul Singh Sengar, the MLA’s brother, for allegedly beating him up.

The alleged rape case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, alleging police inaction against the BJP MLA. In the complaint, her mother alleged she had attempted several times to get an FIR registered but no action was taken.

After filing of the case, the victim’s father was booked by the police under the arms act on April 3 this year and was put in jail two days later. Subsequently, her father died in jail with post-mortem suggesting serious injuries on his body.

