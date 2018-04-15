Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh claims was in Kanpur at time of rape

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

THE CBI is trying to verify the claim of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar that he was attending a birthday function in Kanpur city at the time he was alleged to have committed rape on June 4, 2017. On Saturday evening, the agency arrested Shashi Singh, who is the mother of one of the Unnao gangrape accused, Shubham, and who is alleged to have lured the 17-year-old girl to the MLA’s house before the rape.

During his interrogation, the MLA has said that his claim of being at a Kanpur function on June 4, 2017, at 8 pm, the time of the alleged rape, could be verified from video footage of the event, from policemen in his security detail, and from his cellphone records. He said he was in Naubasta in Kanpur to attend a birthday at a friend’s place.

Sengar was on Saturday remanded to CBI custody for seven days in the case by a Lucknow court. CBI officials said they would question the MLA at length and would take him to Unnao to reconstruct the scene of the crime and to collect evidence against him. He is also likely to be confronted with the 17-year-old and her family. Shashi Singh, 52, was questioned at the CBI’s Lucknow office before her arrest. She has been named as co-accused for allegedly taking the 17-year-old girl to Sengar’s house on the promise of a job. Her son Shubham is currently on bail.

CBI sources said Shashi too has claimed that she was in Kanpur with her husband on the day of the rape. The 17-year-old’s mother, who is the complainant in the case, has alleged that Shashi was present in the courtyard of the house when the MLA raped her daughter. Like the girl, Shashi’s house is located quite near Sengar’s residence. On Saturday, the 17-year-old was brought to Lucknow from Unnao for medical examination.

