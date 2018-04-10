SIT to probe Unnao rape case, death of victim’s father

ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar addresses the press on Tuesday. He said a SIT will probe the Unnao ‘rape’ case and the death of the custodial victim’s father. (Source: ANI) ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar addresses the press on Tuesday. He said a SIT will probe the Unnao ‘rape’ case and the death of the custodial victim’s father. (Source: ANI)

A special investigation team (SIT) was set up on Tuesday to investigate the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, as well as the custodial death of her father, who was allegedly beaten by the MLAs brother Atul Singh Sengar and other supporters. Addressing the press, ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said the team will look into the entire gamut of issues involved in the incident, reported news agency PTI.

The Lucknow crime branch of the police arrested Atul Sengar early this morning. He has been charged under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC.

The victim, who alleged she was raped by the BJP MLA, tried to immolate herself outside the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday over inaction by authorities. No FIR has been filed against Kuldeep Sengar, who has denied the allegations.

The victim’s father, who was arrested in an Arms Act case on April 4, died in custody on Monday. There were marks on his back at the time of arrest, suggesting that he was beaten with sticks, according to the police. Four others — Vineet, Bauwa, Shailu and Sonu — were arrested in connection with the incident Monday.

