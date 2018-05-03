Unnao rape case: Allahabad HC directs CBI to probe ‘without pressure’

The high court had on April 13 directed the CBI to not only arrest the accused but “carry out further investigation/re-open the investigation of the crime (rape)”. The high court had on April 13 directed the CBI to not only arrest the accused but “carry out further investigation/re-open the investigation of the crime (rape)”.

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to conduct investigation into the Unnao rape case in a time-bound manner and without coming under any pressure. It also asked the probe agency to submit a progress report on May 21. A two-member bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosale and Justice Suneet Kumar had on April 13 directed the CBI to arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao in June 2017, and submit a status report on May 2. The CBI submitted its report on Wednesday. The order was, however, not published.

“The court was not satisfied with the CBI’s report and directed it to submit the progress report of the investigation in a time-bound manner and conduct the probe thoroughly without any pressure,” said Additional Government advocate S A Naseem, who was present in the Chief Justice’s court on Wednesday. This was in response to the CBI saying it had not registered a fresh case after taking over the investigation from the state police, state law officer Avneesh Tripathi, who was also present in the court, said.

The high court had on April 13 directed the CBI to not only arrest the accused but “carry out further investigation/re-open the investigation of the crime (rape)”. Naseem added, “The Allahabad High Court heard a petition of the victim’s mother asking for an investigation into the disappearance of a person who had allegedly got an FIR lodged against the victim’s father under a false case. The court directed the CBI to look for him and produce him so that it can be established on whose behest he had got the case registered against the victim’s father.”

The high court had earlier asked the CBI to “consider whether cancellation of bail of all the accused” in the alleged gangrape “is necessary for carrying out free and fair investigation.” On Wednesday, the court directed the CBI to move an application for the cancellation of bail of some of the accused. It also said that a government direction should ensure that the main accused, Sengar who is currently lodged in Unnao jail, be shifted to Lucknow jail.

