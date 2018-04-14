Unnao rape case: Akhilesh Yadav sharpens attack on Adityanath govt

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at state party head office in Lucknow. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Stepping up the attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the Unnao rape case, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav today held the state director general of police (DGP) and Principal Secretary (Home) responsible for “shielding” the accused MLA of the ruling party.

“The DGP and the Principal Secretary (Home) were shielding the accused. The entire country has seen how they were referring to him (the MLA) as ‘mananiya’ (honourable) at a press conference,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister told reporters at the SP office here. “This government is perpetrating atrocities on the people and opposition party leaders,” he alleged.

BJP MLA from Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is the prime accused in the Unnao rape case. On whether he was satisfied with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking up the probe in the case, Yadav said, “I hope the truth will come to the fore.” “The tall claims of the state government on law-and-order stand exposed with the Unnao incident. Even the (Allahabad) High Court had to intervene. The government is guilty of not taking timely action,” he added.

The SP chief had yesterday demanded action against the policemen for their handling of the Unnao rape case, a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the victim’s family and a government job to the 17-year-old victim girl. “The policemen involved in the incident should also be identified and punished. The victim’s family should be given a Rs 50 lakh compensation and the victim should be given a government job, security, accommodation and other facilities,” he had said.

Claiming that the people of the state were living in fear and feeling insecure, he had said, “After the (Allahabad) High Court’s observation, it is proved that law-and-order has collapsed in the state. The governor should take suo motu congnizance and recommend President’s Rule in Uttar Pradesh.”

The CBI has taken over the probe in three cases related to the Unnao incident. The central probe agency arrested the accused BJP MLA yesterday, hours after the Allahabad High Court ordered his immediate arrest, saying he was influencing the “law-and-order machinery”.

Following a nationwide outcry over the incident, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had referred the cases lodged by the state police to the CBI. The case came into the limelight after the victim attempted self-immolation outside Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, alleging police inaction against Sengar. The victim’s father had died in judicial custody the next day, almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA’s brother and others.

A video, purportedly showing the girl’s father before his death, has gone viral. Several television news channels have also aired it.

