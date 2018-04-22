Unnao rape case: Accused admitted attack on girl’s father, said no BJL MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s role, says CBI

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar being produced to the special CBI court by the CBI in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

CBI officials said all five persons accused in the murder of the Unnao rape victim’s father have allegedly confessed on Saturday to having attacked him, while at the same time denying the role of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the murder.

The CBI custody of the accused, including Sengar’s brother Atul Singh, will end on Sunday and the agency will not be seeking an extension of their custody, sources said. On Saturday, CBI officials said, they had also seized an SUV and a rifle from the house of Atul Singh’s relative, both registered under his alias “Jaideep”.

The accused also told CBI officials that the victim’s family were targeting the MLA and had even circulated objectionable posters levelling false allegations against him, the official said.

ALSO READ | Unnao rape: Tests say victim was adult when raped, CBI to check records

“The accused said they caught the rape victim’s father soon after he reached the village on April 3 and assaulted him before handing him over to the local police. They also claimed that the MLA was not in the village at the time and did not know of the incident,” said the official.

The man was taken to the district hospital on April 8 after he complained of abdominal pain. He died during treatment the same night. Besides the MLA’s brother, the other accused include Vineet Mishra, Baua and Shailu and his brother Sonu, all residents of Makhi village in Unnao.

The official said the role of two other close associates of the MLA in the assault also surfaced during the investigation. They too will be questioned.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App