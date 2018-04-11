Unnao case: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe next week, Allahabad HC to take up matter on April 12

BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Lucknow. (File Photo) BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Lucknow. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will next week hear a petition for a CBI probe into the cases of alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao and the subsequent death of her father in judicial custody due to alleged torture. While BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar is the key accused in the rape case, the MLA’s brother, Atul Sengar, is under arrest for beating up the alleged rape victim’s father.

The petition, filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma on Tuesday, alleged that the father of the minor victim was tortured and killed in police custody at the behest of the “ruling party”.

READ | BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar holds grip on village, so girl who alleged rape has to hide

The petition also alleged that according to the statement of the victim, Sengar, the BJP MLA from Bangarmau constituency in Unnao district, was the main accused in the rape case that took place in July last year, and the custodial death of her father on April 9, after she lodged a protest against the legislator.

Force Deployed out side the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh’s Residence at Makhi village of Unnao district. (File Photo) Force Deployed out side the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh’s Residence at Makhi village of Unnao district. (File Photo)

In more trouble for Sengar, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday also took suo-moto cognizance of the rape case and posted the matter for hearing on April 12. The court also appointed an amicus curiae in the case.

Following widespread condemnation of the incident, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up on Tuesday under ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar. It is learnt that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Home Department to ensure that SIT visits Unnao Wednesday and give its first report by evening.

Besides Atul Singh Sengar, supporters of the MLA– Vineet, Bauwa, Shailu and Sonu – were arrested in connection with the case on Monday.

READ | Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a turncoat who knows the art of winning elections

On April 3, the girl’s father was arrested in an Arms Act case and also booked under charges relating to voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace. Unnao district jail superintendent A K Singh said the girl’s father was handed over to police after he was allegedly beaten by four supporters of the MLA and their unidentified associates.

Atul Singh, the MLA’s brother, in custody on Tuesday. (Vishal Srivastav) Atul Singh, the MLA’s brother, in custody on Tuesday. (Vishal Srivastav)

The alleged rape case came into the limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday after alleging police inaction against the BJP MLA. No FIR has been lodged against Sengar, who has denied allegations made by the girl and her family.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App