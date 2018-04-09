Father of UP woman, who accused BJP MLA of sexual assault, dies in judicial custody; five policemen suspended

The woman and her family attempted suicide near CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday. Her family alleged the woman was raped by a BJP MLA and his accomplices and that no action is being taken. (Source: ANI) The woman and her family attempted suicide near CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday. Her family alleged the woman was raped by a BJP MLA and his accomplices and that no action is being taken. (Source: ANI)

A day after a 17-year-old woman tried to set herself on fire near Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath residence, alleging police inaction against Bangarmau BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whom she accused of sexual assault, the father of the victim died on Monday in judicial custody under mysterious circumstances.

The girl’s father, who was arrested in a case registered against him on April 3 – for voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and the sections of arms Act – was taken to the Unnao district hospital on Sunday night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting.

While the family members of the girl are accusing the MLA of orchestrating what they are calling to be a “murder”, no FIR has been registered against the MLA so far as the police is yet waiting for the postmortem report of the father.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested on Monday in a cross FIR that was registered by the girl’s family on April 4 in answer to the April 3 FIR against the father. The four arrested have been identified as Vineet, Bauwa, Shailu and Sonu, who all are reported to be the MLA’s supporter. The station officer and four constables of the Makhi police station were suspended on Monday for being biased during the investigation in the case. The whole case has now been transferred to the Lucknow crime branch.

On Sunday, the girl and seven of her family members including her mother and maternal grandmother were stopped by the police near the CM residence where they were planning to attempt suicide, and were later brought to the Gautam palli police station.

Later in the day, the girl told the media that in June last year she was taken to MLA’s residence where he sexually assaulted her and her family was later threatened. He said that she is since then going here and there but police isn’t taking any action.

“He should be arrested and until he is not I am not going back home…. I will give my life otherwise….I was threatened that if I would tell anyone anywhere then my family members would be killed and thrown away. They beat my father on April 3,” the girl told the mediaperson.

The whole matter had started last year when two youth of the village had allegedly kidnapped the girl for marriage and a case was registered on June 20. After the girl was recovered 3-4 days later, based on her statement in which she alleged that she was raped by those two and one of their accomplices, all three – Shubham Singh, Naresh Tiwari and Brijesh Yadav were arrested under sections 376 D (gang-rape) of IPC and section 3/4of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later, as per the Unnao police officials, suspecting that the MLA is helping these youth and their families against them, the family of the girl then started alleging that earlier on June 4 Shubham’s mother took her to the MLA’s residence promising her to help her with a job, where the MLA sexually assaulted the girl.

While no case was registered in that matter as there already was a case registered earlier in which a charge-sheet was filed and three were sent to jail. Also, in her statement recorded under 161 and 164 CrPC and there was no mention of any such incident. On February 12, the girl went to court under 156 (3) CrPC to register the case, however the matter is still in court and the next hearing is scheduled for April 12.

Earlier, denying all the allegations the MLA said, “Since last two day the conspirators have been trying to make this incident successful and today these reached the chief minister residence and tried to give a shape to the incident. I request the administration that the mobile numbers of these people should be taken out and there should be an investigation into who are a part of this conspiracy and who are criminals. Whoever is at fault should be punished,”

He added that the people who are making allegations against them have criminal background and are doing all this just because I helped those innocent youth who were made accused in the case registered by them.

