Unnao: At least 38 test positive for HIV after fake doctor uses single syringe

At least 10 people have been tested positive for HIV in Chakmirpur village. At least 10 people have been tested positive for HIV in Chakmirpur village.

At least 38 have tested positive for HIV in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao over the last 10 months after a fake doctor used a single syringe to treat his patients, UP health officials said Tuesday. The state government has registered a case against the fake doctor, Rajendra Kumar, and has intensified efforts to arrest him.

Unnao Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr SP Chaudhary said a probe was ordered after noticing a spike in HIV cases between April and November, 2017. “During a routine screening from April to July, 12 HIV positive cases were reported from Bangarmau tehsil alone. During another screening in November, another 13 cases were reported from the same place,” he said.

He said the investigation revealed that Kumar, had used a single syringe for injection in the name of cheaper treatment.

In Bangarmau’s villages, where the elderly, teenagers and children are still trying to understand that the reason for all the screening camps. Locals said Kumar charged Rs 10 for his “injection” and that he would visit each house on his cycle. All patients who tested positive for HIV have been referred to Kanpur for Anti-retroviral Therapy (ART).

Kumar treated at least 50 people a day with the same injection, cleaning it with plain water, before injecting the next patient, locals told The Indian Express. According to villagers, his “treatment” was cheaper than the medicine prescribed by government doctors.

At least 10 people have been tested positive for HIV in Chakmirpur village. The wife of a daily wage labourer, who stopped getting work after this said they suspected “something was wrong” when a large number of people in the village started falling ill, some with prolonged fever.

“We have no bread earner in our family now. My husband is not getting work. We have been asked to go to Kanpur on January 16 for next treatment but I do not know how I will arrange the money,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd