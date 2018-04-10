Unnao: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s brother arrested in connection with death of rape victim’s father

BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldip Singh Sengar, speaks to the media outside the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo) BJP MLA from Unnao, Kuldip Singh Sengar, speaks to the media outside the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow on Monday. (PTI Photo)

A day after the father of a rape victim from Unnao died in judicial custody, the Uttar Pradesh crime branch arrested Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of BJP Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Sengar, for allegedly beating him up.

The man’s daughter, a 17-year-old, had alleged she was raped by the BJP MLA.

“On the direction of DGP UP, Atul Singh Sengar, brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, has been arrested early this morning by Lucknow crime branch team led by SP crime Dinesh Singh from district Unnao,” the police said in a statement.

Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC has also been added to the FIR that was earlier registered under the IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Atul’s name was added to the FIR today.

Four supporters of the MLAs – Vineet, Bauwa, Shailu and Sonu – were arrested in connection with the case on Monday.

A video clip of the victim’s father, which went viral on social media Monday, had led police to suspend the Station House Officer and five policemen of Makhi police station.

According to Unnao district jail superintendent A K Singh, the victim’s father was admitted to jail on April 4 with some marks on his back, suggesting that he was beaten up by sticks. “On April 5, he complained of stomach ache and vomiting. We called the district hospital physician who came to the jail on April 6 and gave him medicines. They also asked us to conduct his blood, urine and ultrasound tests, for which we again took him to the district hospital on April 7. Since the physician did not find anything serious, he was brought back to the jail the same evening,” Singh said.

“The next evening (April 8), he again complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. His blood pressure too was very low, so the jail doctor asked us to take him to the district hospital. He was admitted there around 8.45 pm. But he passed away at 3.45 am today,” he said.

The victim had tried to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence on Sunday after alleging police inaction against the BJP MLA. No FIR has been lodged against MLA Kuldeep Sengar yet, who has denied allegations made by the girl and her family.

