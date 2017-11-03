Unmarked graves in Poonch, Rajouri: J&K human rights panel recommends DNA profiling

A Kashmiri man prays near an unmarked grave. A Kashmiri man prays near an unmarked grave.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended DNA profiling of 2,080 unidentified and unmarked graves found in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In September 2011, SHRC ordered DNA profiling to identify 2,156 people buried in unmarked graves in several parts of Kashmir.

A recent SHRC order said, “After the case was decided, a petition was filed before the commission that there are unmarked graves in Poonch and Rajouri. Response was sought from the government and the commissioner secretary, home department, filed a report dt 30.06.2012. After reading this report, I don’t think this commission needs to hold any further enquiry into the matter of home department (that) has accepted that there are 1486 graves in Poonch which are unidentified and unmarked. In Rajouri it is admitted there are 594 graves which are unmarked and unidentified.”

“…therefore the commission has no hesitation to issue same directions that were already issued in the earlier cases, ” it added. The SHRC ordered that the directions be complied with in six months.

