Indian Navy drone crashes in Porbandar

Indian Navy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Heron. (File) Indian Navy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Heron. (File)

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Navy crashed minutes after taking off from Porbandar Naval base on Thursday but police say the crash did not cause any injury or damage to property on the ground.

Police said the drone crashed in the open ground of an ice-factory right behind Udyognagar police station in Porbandar town. The UAV took off from the base at around 9:30 am but crashed within minutes. “The UAV crashed in an open ground in Udyognagar area of the town. The drone caught fire after crashing and police called fire fighters. However, there was no injury or damage to property on the ground as the drone crashed in the open ground where nobody was around,” police superintendent of Porbandar district, Shobha Bhutda told The Indian Express.

Indian Navy Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Heron crashes soon after take off at Porbandar earlier this morning. NO INJURY OR LOSS OF LIFE. Board of Inquiry(BoI) being constituted to ascertain cause of crash @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @IAF_MCC @IndiaCoastGuard @adgpi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/jVEQq1udcF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) March 22, 2018

The police sub-inspector UB Akhed said that the firefighters soon doused the fire and that forensic experts had also reached the spot. The PSI further added that the Indian Navy had started shifting debris of the crashed UAV for investigation.

While the Defence public relations officer in Gandhinagar could not be reached for a comment immediately, sources confirmed the UAV indeed belonged to the Indian Navy. “Yes, the UAV belonged to the Navy. It had taken off at 9:30 am for routine mission. However, it crashed within a few minutes in flight. An inquiry has been initiated to know the reason of the accident,” said a source familiar with the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd