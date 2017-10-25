Unlimited budgets available for safety-related items, says Railway minister

Piyush Goyal has also directed the national carrier to incorporate “innovative timetabling” under which running time of popular trains would reduce by 15 minutes to two hours. (File) Piyush Goyal has also directed the national carrier to incorporate “innovative timetabling” under which running time of popular trains would reduce by 15 minutes to two hours. (File)

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Wednesday said the Indian Railways has no shortage of funds and unlimited budgets are available for safety-related items. The minister’s remarks come at a time when the railway has been facing embarrassment over the recent spate of train derailments and the subsequent Elphinstone foot overbridge stampede that claimed 20 lives in Mumbai.

Speaking about AC travel in suburban areas, Goyal said the railways has introduced 1 or 2 AC rakes in Mumbai, which will be increased in number gradually.

Last Sunday, Goyal took a lot of people by surprise when he travelled in the Kota Jan Shatabdi Express, taking feedback from passengers to improve services in future. The Railway minister reportedly inspected the second-class coach of the Kota-bound train and interacted with the co-passengers between Mathura Junction and Shri Mahabir ji.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with passengers on the Kota bound train on Sunday. (Source: Northern Railways/Twitter) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with passengers on the Kota bound train on Sunday. (Source: Northern Railways/Twitter)

Before boarding the train from New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station, Goyal also interacted with the commuters at the station and took note of the passenger amenities.

To ensure smooth functioning of Indian Railways, Goyal has also given unlimited powers to the General Managers for 18 months for safety-related issues. He has also directed the national carrier to incorporate “innovative timetabling” under which running time of popular trains would reduce by 15 minutes to two hours.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd