Unlike Hitler, Nehru betrayed his nation, says Netaji’s grandnephew

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has raked up a controversy after the Bengal BJP leader compared German dictator Adolf Hitler to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Bose, a vocal critic of Nehru, said while Hitler’s intention was to capture Europe, the dictator never betrayed his nation. However, Nehru wanted to sit on the throne by “su***** up to the British leaders” and betrayed India, Chandra Kumar Bose tweeted on Saturday.

Well Hitler was a nationalist who’s intention was to conquer Europe- but he never betrayed his nation. Nehru wanted to sit on the throne without fighting- but sucking up to the British. In short Nehru betrayed his nation . — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) April 21, 2018

“Well Hitler was a nationalist who’s intention was to conquer Europe – but he never betrayed his nation. Nehru wanted to sit on the throne without fighting- but su***** up to the British. In short Nehru betrayed his nation,” Bose, who unsuccessfully contested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 2016 assembly elections on a BJP ticket, said.

I’m not supporting Hitler-of course he was a devil- but he was not fraudulent like Nehru – who in the guise of being a nationalist was actually a British lackey.TheBritish tortured&killed millions of Indians over a period of 200 years-but #Nehru wined&dined with them! — Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) April 21, 2018

In a subsequent tweet, Bose said even though he was not backing Hitler, the German dictator was not a fraud like pseudo-nationalist Nehru, who “wined and dined” with the British even though they massacred millions of Indians duirng their 200-year rule. “I’m not supporting Hitler -of course he was a devil- but he was not fraudulent like Nehru – who in the guise of being a nationalist was actually a British lackey. TheBritish tortured & killed millions of Indians over a period of 200 years-but Nehru wined & dined with them!,” the grandnephew of the freedom fighter said.

While joining the BJP in 2016, Bose had infamously said the saffron party’s ideology was similar to that of Netaji, and Congress had tried to erase his ideals. In the past, he has hit out at Nehru for allegedly carring out surveillance on Netaji’s family.

