UGC conducts short-term course for research scholars

HRD, HRD ministry, illegal distance course, distance learning, University Grants Commission, UGC act, ved prakash, Sikkim Manipal University, Karnataka State Open University, Periyar University, indian express news, education The University Grants Commission (UGC) Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University (PU), Tuesday conducted short-term course for Ph.D/ M.Phill research scholars titled ‘Essential Academic Skills’. (Representational Image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University (PU), Tuesday conducted short-term course for Ph.D/ M.Phill research scholars titled ‘Essential Academic Skills’. The programme focused on effective communication skills, collaborative working skills, team building skills and motivational re-training. Thirty-five research scholars belonging to 8 disciplines from universities located in 8 different states attended this programme.

Professor Sanjay Kaushik, Director, ICSSR North Region, PU while delivering a speech on the concluding day said, “Have faith on your own self’ to achieve greater heights and encouraging them to be very good teachers.”

Professor Karamjeet Singh, Director, UGC-HRDC, PU, laid before the participants the novel experiments in training to be carried out by the UGC-HRDC in the recent future.

