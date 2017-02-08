UGC conducts short-term course for research scholars

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University (PU), Tuesday conducted short-term course for Ph.D/ M.Phill research scholars titled ‘Essential Academic Skills’. (Representational Image) The University Grants Commission (UGC) Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University (PU), Tuesday conducted short-term course for Ph.D/ M.Phill research scholars titled ‘Essential Academic Skills’. (Representational Image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Human Resource Development Centre, Panjab University (PU), Tuesday conducted short-term course for Ph.D/ M.Phill research scholars titled ‘Essential Academic Skills’. The programme focused on effective communication skills, collaborative working skills, team building skills and motivational re-training. Thirty-five research scholars belonging to 8 disciplines from universities located in 8 different states attended this programme.

Professor Sanjay Kaushik, Director, ICSSR North Region, PU while delivering a speech on the concluding day said, “Have faith on your own self’ to achieve greater heights and encouraging them to be very good teachers.”

Professor Karamjeet Singh, Director, UGC-HRDC, PU, laid before the participants the novel experiments in training to be carried out by the UGC-HRDC in the recent future.