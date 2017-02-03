United Nations World Tourism Organisation hails Kerala’s ‘Responsible Tourism’ initiatives

Congratulating Kerala for the initiative’s success, Xu Jing, one of the directors of UNWTO said, “The UNWTO is proud of the work done by Kerala Tourism and impressed by the Kerala model of responsible and sustainable tourism.” Congratulating Kerala for the initiative’s success, Xu Jing, one of the directors of UNWTO said, “The UNWTO is proud of the work done by Kerala Tourism and impressed by the Kerala model of responsible and sustainable tourism.”

Kerala’s award-winning ‘Responsible Tourism’ (RT) initiatives has been hailed by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), which described them as a model for other destinations to replicate. The world’s foremost international tourism organisation also called for the development of closer ties between Kerala Tourism and UNWTO, emphasising the importance of further association to help take the message of sustainable tourism forward.

In a recent meeting held at UNWTO headquarters in Madrid, Kerala Tourism Director U V Jose presented a report on the RT campaigns – the heart of Kerala’s tourism story for nearly a decade – to Xu Jing, UNWTO Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

The report contained details of the RT policies and practises implemented in the state.

Congratulating Kerala for the initiative’s success, Jing said, “The UNWTO is proud of the work done by Kerala Tourism and impressed by the Kerala model of responsible and sustainable tourism”.

“The recognition and request to take the RT message further by UNWTO reflects the strength of Kerala’s pioneering initiatives and its commitment to practising tourism in a responsible and sustainable manner with the interests of the local community AND the traveller,” Jose said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of FITUR 2017, one of the world’s largest tourism and travel fairs, a release said in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.