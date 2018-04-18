PM Modi, Theresa May to take decisive action against LeT, JeM, Haqqani Network, ISIS: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 18, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 18, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Theresa May on Wednesday agreed to infuse new energy into bilateral ties, even as PM Modi asserted that there won’t be any dilution in the importance of the UK to India after Brexit. Brexit refers to the UK’s decision in a June 23, 2016 referendum to leave the 28-nation European Union (EU). PM Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, had ‘fruitful’ discussion with May on multiple aspects of India-UK relations and other issues such as counter-terrorism, radicalisation and online extremism, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

As per the MEA statement, both leaders agreed that terrorist and extremist organisations need to be denied space to radicalise, recruit and conduct attacks on innocent people. “For this, all countries need to work together to disrupt terrorist networks, their financing and movement of terrorists,” the MEA statement said. Narendra Modi in UK LIVE UPDATES

PM Modi and Theresa May also vowed to strengthen cooperation to take decisive actions against globally-proscribed terrorists and terror entities to protect citizens, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda, ISIS and their affiliates, the statement added.

Modi, who arrived at 10 Downing Street for a breakfast meeting, was greeted with the customary handshake by May. “Very welcome to London, Prime Minister,” May said as she greeted Modi.

Both leaders discussed ways to boost cooperation between India and UK. “Wonderful meeting with Prime Minister @theresa_may at 10, Downing Street. We had fruitful discussions on multiple aspects of India-UK relations,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The attack on ex-Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia using a nerve agent last month in Salisbury also found a mention in the joint statement. “In the wake of the appalling nerve agent attack in Salisbury, the UK and India have reiterated their shared interest in strengthening the disarmament and non-proliferation regimes against the spread and use of chemical weapons,” the statement said.

Earlier today, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the bust of 12th century Lingayat philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of the river Thames. The event was organised by The Basaveshwara Foundation, a non-profit organisation-based in the UK that has installed the statue of Basaveshwara.

This comes in the backdrop of Karnataka Cabinet recommending to the Centre grant of religious minority status for Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community. Also Read: In London, PM Modi woos Lingayats, says ideals of Basaveshwara motivate people across the world

PM Modi arrived in the UK today for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson received Modi at the Heathrow airport. Johnson said he was “excited” about the growing India-UK bilateral trade and that the visit will help build on “huge economic advantages”.

“..thanks to our shared history, we have a living bridge between us… and now we want to build on the incredible tech sector where both India and the UK are making giant strides together,” Johnson said in a statement.

