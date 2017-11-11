United Airlines temporarily suspends Newark-Delhi flights over smog concern

The airline currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are traveling to, from or through Delhi, informed a United Airlines spokesperson. (Source: Reuters photo) The airline currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are traveling to, from or through Delhi, informed a United Airlines spokesperson. (Source: Reuters photo)

As smog envelops Delhi giving rise to poor visibility and health hazards, the United Airlines on Saturday temporarily suspended its flight originating from Newark to New Delhi for a few days, as reported by news agency ANI. However, the airline currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are traveling to, from or through Delhi, informed a United Airlines spokesperson.

The airline has asked its customers who will travel from November 9 to 13 to book the ticket on or before November 18. There will be no extra charge for this. According to the travel waiver, the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before November 18, 2017, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.

The spokesperson further assured that the airline is monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies. “We encourage customers who are traveling over the next several days to visit united.com or download our mobile app for the latest updates and developments,” said United Airlines as quoted by ANI.

Given the high level of smog in the capital, the Delhi administration had taken several emergency steps as precautionary measures. The levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10, which are ultrafine particulates, remained multiple times above the permissible limits, forcing people to breathe noxious air and triggering health complications.

A sweeping set of measures were introduced that included shutting of schools till Saturday, four-fold hike in parking fees, banning construction and industrial activities, among others. The Delhi Fire Services sprinkled water on trees across the national capital as part of measures to control pollution.

The Delhi government on Saturday called off the odd-even scheme, which was to be implemented from Monday, after the National Green Tribunal ordered the withdrawal of exemptions under it, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. Gahlot said the government’s decision came in view of the directive by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which ordered the withdrawal of all exemptions, including to two-wheeler riders and woman-only vehicles, under the odd-even scheme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd