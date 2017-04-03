Unitech promoters’ police custody extended by 3 days

Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech

A Delhi court today extended the police custody of Unitech Ltd promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra by three more days in an alleged fraud case related to a Gurugram-based real estate project. Metropolitan Magistrate Ashu Garg allowed the plea of the Delhi Police after the probe agency submitted that a few offices and other premises of the accused persons were yet to be searched in the case.

“Three days more custody is required as the custodial interrogation is needed,” the police said.

The defence counsel, however, opposed the plea saying the police was already granted enough time to interrogate the Chandras.

During the proceedings, a number of persons claiming to be investors in the project asked the court to also consider their plea against the promoters.

However, the court said there complaint was not related to the present case.

A number of people gathered outside the court room and shouted slogans against the Chandras as police took them out of the court room.

The court had on April 1 sent both the accused to two-day police custody after the probe agency said their custodial interrogation was required to find out the alleged money trail, beneficiaries of the transactions and recovery of project related documents and other evidence.

In its plea, the police had sought remand of both the accused, claiming they were not cooperating in the probe.

According to police, the case was registered on July 31, 2015 in compliance of July 27, 2015 order passed by a Delhi court on the complaint of Delhi residents Arun Bedi and his mother Urmila Bedi.

They alleged that they were induced by the firm to book a flat in August 2011 in the residential project named ‘Wild Flowers Country’ in Gurugram for floors by the name Anthea Floors for total consideration of Rs 57.34 lakh.

They had alleged that after passing of stipulated time, the builder had not delivered the possession, adding that the firm, in connivance with others, cheated the public at large.

Later, 90 more complaints were received against the firm for the same project which were clubbed with the present FIR.

The agency claimed that around Rs 363 crore was collected by the firm, out of which over Rs 35 crore was received from 91 complainants who are part of the present complaint.

