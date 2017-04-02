Realtors get the message: No more delays

The arrest of Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police, for allegedly failing to develop a project despite receiving money from home buyers, is expected to send a strong message to promoters of real estate companies that fail to honour their delivery commitments.

While there are 1.45 lakh housing units facing delays of over 24 months in the NCR, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region the number of such units is 89,652, according to data from consultancy firm Liases Foras.

The delay in housing projects, primarily a result of developers siphoning off money from one project into another, has been a key reason for the low home buyer sentiment in major markets.

“I think Unitech has its own problems and this does not have a direct implication for others. But this sends a very strong message to all developers that they should complete projects and not take customers for a ride. This also comes as a lesson for others to ensure that they honour their commitment and don’t go for projects that they can’t deliver,” said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaursons India and member of the Credai governing council.

Akash Bansal, head of the north India operations of Research and Advisory for Liases Foras, said, “Many developers siphon off the receipts of one project and buy land for another project in the hope that sales and cash flow would continue. However, as the market weakened, the cash flow dried up and projects got delayed.”

Industry insiders said this is an unprecedented and game-changing development. “The real estate sector has badly exploited consumers and there was no central or state authority taking strict action against them,” said Samantak Das, chief economist at Knight Frank.

However, some feel that delays should only lead to arrests if there is a mala fide interest of the promoter.

“The issue of delays has to be seen holistically, and it should be seen if there were genuine challenges faced by the developer. However, if there is a mala fide interest, then there is no issue,” said Getambar Anand, president, Credai and MD ATS Infrastructure.

Industry players feel a lot of issues will be addressed once the Real Estate Regulatory Act is implemented. “As an industry, we are waiting for RERA implementation. It will take care of a lot of customer-related issues. RERA will come into effect on May 1 and developers can’t continue with such practices any longer,” Gaur said.

Das said, “I hope RERA is implemented in the right letter and spirit across all states and they don’t dilute it.”

