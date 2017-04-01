Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra arrested by Delhi Police

Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech

Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police late Friday night in connection with a money laundering case. Unitech, a real estate firm, and its top executives have been accused by home buyers of duping them after they failed to hand over flats in a Greater Noida housing project.

Last year, a court in New Delhi had ordered initiation of proceedings against the company in a case of alleged cheating , lodged by an investor for not giving him possession of a flat booked in 2006 in Greater Noida. The flat was to be handed over by April 2008 but the company had failed to do so.

Chandra will be produced in court later today.

