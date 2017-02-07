Unite to oppose Trinamool Congress here, not PM Modi at Centre: Kailash Vijayvargiya to Opposition

BJP state state president Dilip Ghosh with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former state president Rahul Sinha at Shahid Minar on Monday. Partha Paul BJP state state president Dilip Ghosh with party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and former state president Rahul Sinha at Shahid Minar on Monday. Partha Paul

In an open attack on the Trinamool Congress, BJP national general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday indicated that opposition parties, such as the Congress and CPM, should unite to oppose the ruling party in the state. In a meeting held at the Shahid Minar grounds, Vijayvargiya raised recent incidents of communal violence, specifically the issue of Tehatta high school in Uluberia not being able to perform Saraswati Puja.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The Congress and Left parties have joined forces with TMC at the Centre to oppose Modiji and demonetisation, whereas what should happen is unity here. I tell my Congress friends and my CPM friends that the need isn’t to oppose Modiji at the Centre, but to join forces in West Bengal to save its culture,” he said, hinting at the possibility of BJP lending support to form a united front here.

Vijayvargiya followed this up by saying: “Modi ji toh Sher hain. Unke piche agar 25-100 kutte biliya chor doge to unko fark parega kya? (Modi ji is a lion. If you were to unleash 25-100 cats and dogs on him, will that make a difference to him?)”

“I don’t understand, the comrades oppose Mamata and Trinamool here. But when they go to Delhi, they join forces against BJP. The Congress opposes Mamata here in the state, but in Delhi they unite forces with her. What kind of politics is this?” he said.

He ridiculed Mamata for continuing with her demand for rollback of the demonetisation decision.

“She is still demanding rollback even after three months. I want to question: Does any honest taxpayer still have old 500 and 1000 rupee notes? The answer is no. But she is still shouting and that is because crores of money, looted in chit fund scams, are on TMC leaders,” he said.

The BJP leader also claimed that the state is currently reflecting what the situation had been in Jammu and Kashmir 20 years ago.

“Even then, 20 years ago, residents (of J&K) would approach the government and talk about the situation developing in the state. But no one paid any heed. And look at what happened in the state thereafter. The same situation is arising in West Bengal, but no one is paying any heed to the situation. The BJP will not sit and watch. Ye Ma maati ki baat karte hai, par is desh ke andar koi Pakistan zindabad ke naare lagayenge toh hum (BJP) haath me churiya pehenke nahi baithe rahenge (If anyone raises slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ within this country, the BJP will not just sit and watch). Joh aise nare lagayenge, unko laath marker desh ke bahar bhej denge (These people raising such slogans will be kicked out of the country),” Vijayvargiya said.

“People have told me that in Dhulagarh, pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. No, we are not opposed to Muslims. We have large hearts and believe in taking everyone along with us. But this pro-Pakistan stance will not be tolerated. If there is an India-Pakistan cricket match in the country, and India loses and Pakistan wins, aur tum jinhone yahan ka namak khaya hai (If you support Pakistan, how is this to be tolerated?),” he said.

Talking about the international border between the state and Bangladesh, Vijayvargiya alleged that in border villages, Hindu families were being threatened and forced to leave, and Bangladeshi infiltrators were taking their place. He claimed this was only possible because of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s minority appeasement policy.

“The TMC can take out a rally anywhere and Muslims can read namaaz anywhere. But BJP workers are attacked, and we are not given permission to hold meetings. The police and state administration do nothing,” he said.

In a veiled threat to state police and bureaucrats, Vijayvargiya said: “I want to let the police and administration know, they feel secure right now, but we have data and lists of those involved in Saradha scam. You can feel safe only till the time CBI does not come for you, after that even you will find out what it is like to be in jail.”

Vijayvargiya claimed 75 per cent of India’s FICN (fake Indian currency notes) comes from Bengal. Because of this and Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams, he alleged, Mamata has been opposing note ban.

“All the money she and her party have made are kept in the homes of their relatives and friends – This money has become scrap now. I urge state leaders to keep putting pressure on CBI to expedite the investigation into the chit fund scams,” he said.