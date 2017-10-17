Unite to foil ‘evil designs’ against J&K: Farooq Abdullah to Kashmiri’s

Farooq Abdullah (PTI/File) Farooq Abdullah (PTI/File)

Opposition National Conference’s president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday asked the people of Jammu and Kashmir to rise above their differences and unite to foil the “evil designs” against the state. The former chief minister made the remarks at the Charar-e-Sharief shrine where he had gone to pay obeisance at the tomb of Shiekh Nooruddin Noorani, the revered Kashmiri saint. “People of the state are going through tough and trying times. It is, therefore, imperative for all of us to rise above our narrow needs and come together as a united force to quell the evil designs of those who are hatching conspiracies to harm J&K and its people,” Abdullah told reporters in Budgam district.

Abdullah prayed for sustained peace, stability and development of the state and well being of the people. He also interacted with devotees and inquired about the upkeep of the shrine before offering prayers.

Abdullah emphasised on the need for imbibing the teachings of the revered saint, saying “this spirit has to be maintained at all costs”.

