Unique protest against land acquisition: Rajasthan farmers bury themselves neck-deep

For three days now, farmers at Nindar village on Jaipur outskirts have buried themselves neck-deep to protest the acquisition of their farm land by the Jaipur Development Authority for a housing project.
The protest has been termed by the farmers as the ‘Zameen Samadhi Satyagraha’.
The farmers have dug holes and buried themselves neck-deep inside these pits, with women also joining them. The unique protest was preceded by a 15-day dharna which yielded no results, protestors said.
On Tuesday, two women, Shanti Devi and Manni Devi, collapsed during the agitation, prompting the authorities to call Nagendra Singh for talks; Singh is the president of Ninder Bachao Kisan Yuva Samiti, which is leading the protest.
However, talks between farmer leaders and Urban Development and Housing Minister Shrichand Kriplani, on Tuesday evening, remained inconclusive. “JDA is after over 400 bigah land, which the farmers have not given away yet,” Singh told The Indian Express. “Over 50 men and women are currently buried neck deep,” he said.
- Oct 4, 2017 at 4:04 pmThis is the problem of hidden economy. The price of the farmlands in normal market will be 2-3 times than the government price and the price government will pay will be according to government rates. The government has to increase it rates slightly and if possible provide farm lands nearby and farm loans at very easy rates. Thodi toh jeb khali karni padegi. Instead of giving loans to big corporates, who just throw the money on parties, foreign trips, calender making, please give easy loan to these hard working people. Long term solution will be to bring the hidden economy in real estate down to government rates or to increase the government rates till hidden economy.Reply