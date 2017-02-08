Annapurna Akshaypatra: Union Territory to give Rs 8,000 per month to those preparing ‘food for Rs 10’

Food preparing at the kitchen of the Annapurna Akshaypatra Scheme at Karuna Sadan in sector 11 of the Chandigarh . (Source: Express photo) Food preparing at the kitchen of the Annapurna Akshaypatra Scheme at Karuna Sadan in sector 11 of the Chandigarh . (Source: Express photo)

THE UT Administration has decided to give an honorarium of Rs 8,000 per month to all the people who are voluntarily preparing food under the “food for Rs 10” scheme. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi said, “The volunteers put in hours to prepare the food. Other than the honorarium, they will also get one-time food from our side.”

There are about 16 men and women from Sehkar and Seva Bharti organisation that are working voluntarily for this. They begin at 12 noon and work for four to five hours until the food is distributed. Other than preparing vegetables and chapatis, the food is also packed by these volunteers in packets. Daily, the food is made available to about 1,000 people in Chandigarh.

Other than this, the administration has also increased the number of locations where the food is being distributed. Besides the existing locations, the food packets are now being given at Sector 17 bus stand, Labour Chowk of Sector 44 and Sanjay Colony.

The food packets are being distributed daily from 6 pm to 9 pm at Subzi Mandi (Transport Area), Sector 26, Chandigarh; Labour Chowk, Manimajra; near EWS Colony, Dhanas; Labour Chowk, Ram Darbar; Colony No. 4; and Industrial Area, Phase 1.

A month ago, UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore along with local MP Kirron Kher had inaugurated “Annapurna Akshaypatra”, a project initiated by the Indian Red Cross Society, Chandigarh, to provide affordable, hygienic and nutritious diet to people.

In one food packet, there are six chapatis, one vegetable and one pickle.

Ever since the introduction of this scheme, the UT Administration has been getting donations from people. There are some who sponsor one-time food on special occasions.