After delay, UT health dept to start yoga camps for residents soon

The UT health department would soon start yoga camps for the public in the city. After being delayed, the health officials have stated it is in the “final stages”. Health department officials said that they are in process to hire trainers so that the camps could be started. Earlier, health officials, had said they have identified 50 schools for the project with the help of UT educations department where these camps will be organised daily.

“Anybody can come to attend these camps. City residents would be trained or they can perform yoga daily in these camps,” said a senior health official. The department has also already received approval from ministry of AYUSH to hold the camps. The ministry had agreed to provide funds for running them in which free training will be imparted to city residents.

The union government has also sanctioned several AYUSH related projects in the city. Around 30,000 people had participated in the mega-event which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Capitol Complex in the city last year. Out of total, around 10,000 participants were from Chandigarh.