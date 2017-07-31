Union secretaries call on Mehbooba Mufti, brief her about central development projects in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (AP Photo/File) Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (AP Photo/File)

A group of Union secretaries, led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, on Monday called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and briefed her about the execution of development plans by various union ministries in the state under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP).

The Chief Minister asked the union secretaries to expedite the release of funds to the state through various union ministries so that the works are accomplished on time, an official spokesman said here. She said given the limited working season in the state, the fund release need to be expedited further, he said.

Mehbooba laid emphasis on pacing up skill development and development of sports infrastructure besides upgradation of key infrastructure, power, urban development and other core sectors in the state. She said youth development is the top agenda of her government and any programme aimed at their welfare should be expedited and prioritised accordingly.

The Chief Minister received a briefing on the activities by various ministries in this regard, the spokesman said. She specifically asked for setting up of incubation centres for skill development and employability of youth besides working on corporate linkages for their absorption. Mehbooba suggested crafting of a specific skill development programme for the victims of pellet injuries in the state.

The Chief Minister also asked for adequate and timely funding for various sports infrastructure development projects besides opening of a regional unit of the Sports Authority of India to coordinate sporting activities in the state.

