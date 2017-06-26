Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal to inaugurate Badalta Maharashtra conclave today

Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo) Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (File Photo)

Union Minister of State with independent charge for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines Piyush Goyal will be the chief guest at Badalta Maharashtra, a two-day conclave organised by Loksatta of The Indian Express Group, beginning on Monday.

Goyal will inaugurate the conclave, which will provide an insight into the country’s power sector. The session on the current situation and challenges in the sector will have speakers including Prayas’s Shantanu Dixit, State Power Consumers Organisation president Pratap Hogade and Mahavitaran Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar.

The segment on alternative energy will have speakers including A B Jain (Jain Irrigation), Gajanan Joshi (expert on renewable energy), and Shailesh Sansare (energy expert).

Tuesday’s session will include discussions on power generation and challenges. The participants will be K K Malhotra (Department of Atomic Energy), Shyam Asolekar (IIT Mumbai) and Anand Karve (ARTI). State Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will explain which way the state is heading in the energy sector.

