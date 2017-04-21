Union Ministers, RSS leaders to attend Deendayal event

The RSS and BJP have been aggressively promoting Upadhyaya and his works. The RSS and BJP have been aggressively promoting Upadhyaya and his works.

Union ministers will discuss Deendayal Upadhyaya’s concept of ‘integral humanism’ during a four-day event marking the anniversary of a series of lectures delivered by the RSS ideologue in 1965.

Upadhyaya had spoken about ‘integral humanism’ in four lectures in Mumbai on April 22-25, 1965. The English translation of the lectures will be read out at IIC, followed by commentary from Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, MoS Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh and MoS Culture Mahesh Sharma — with one minister speaking on each day.

Senior RSS ideologues, including Uttar Kshetra Sanghchalak Dr Bajrang Lal Gupta and Convenor Prajna Pravah J Nandakumar, will also be present at the event organised by RSS-affiliated Deendayal Research Institute at India International Centre, Delhi.

The RSS and BJP have been aggressively promoting Upadhyaya and his works. The Union government is also celebrating his birth centenary as Garib Kalyan Varsh.

