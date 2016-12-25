Union Ministers bat for BHU campuses in other parts of country

Two Union ministers on Sunday said that BHU campuses should be established in other parts of the country as the institution has been playing an important role in nation building. (Source: Wikimedia) Two Union ministers on Sunday said that BHU campuses should be established in other parts of the country as the institution has been playing an important role in nation building. (Source: Wikimedia)

Two Union ministers on Sunday said that BHU campuses should be established in other parts of the country as the institution has been playing an important role in nation building. Speaking at an event in New Delhi on BHU founder Madan Mohan Malaviya’s birth anniversary, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar today said that Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a premier institution which has played a decisive role in development of the country since its establishment.

“BHU Varanasi has set standards for academics in all fields. It laid the foundation of academic ecosystem in the country, for which the institution and its founder Late Madan Mohan Malviya will be remembered for a long time,” Kumar said.

He also suggested that the mission should digitally compile the thoughts of Malviya.

The event was organised by the Mahamana Malaviya Mission.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia said, “BHU is a bank of knowledge and values which transforms its students into a strong personality. And there should be more centres of the university across the country.”

Ahluwalia also urged the Malaviya Mission members and alumni of BHU that they should work in this direction and try to ensure that there is one centre of BHU in every zone.