Union minister Upendra Kushwaha gets bail in model code violation case

A court here on Thursday granted bail to Union minister Upendra Kushwaha in a nine-year-old case of violation of model code of conduct.

Kushwaha, who is also Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief, appeared before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravi Kumar, who had issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him on February 15 last. The Minister of State for Human Resource Development, was, however, immediately granted bail by the court.

The case was lodged against Kushwaha in 2009 when, during the Lok Sabha elections, his posters were found pasted on the walls of the collectorate here by a sub-divisional officer.

The court had, in April last year, granted bail to Kushwaha with the direction to remain present on all dates of hearing. However, on account of his repeated failure to comply with its direction, the court cancelled his bail and issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) last month.

