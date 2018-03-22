Uma Bharti on ‘maun vrat’ in Uttarakhand

Union minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Union minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Uma Bharti, who is on a ‘sadhana’ in Uttarakhand’s Harsil village, has been observing a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) since Wednesday, which she continued on Thursday.

While Bharti has not allowed people, including the media, to approach her, sources said that she is observing the ‘sadhana’ and the ‘maun vrat’ in the premises of the Lakhsmi Narayan temple in picturesque Harsil, which is 25 kilometres ahead of the Gangotri shrine, and is currently under snow cover.

Bharti, who reached Harsil on March 18, began the ‘maun vrat’ on Wednesday. Sources said that she might continue the vow of silence till March 25 – the day she will leave Harsil.

Bharti, who did not reveal the motive of the ‘maun vrat’ before she started it, is a frequent visitor of places in Uttarkashi district, under which falls the Harsil village. She has observed similar vows in the past too, Uttarkashi locals said.

