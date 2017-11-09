Union minister, Ujjain MP, MLA oppose Padmavati; Bhansali clarifies no dream scene in the period movie

“If the movie does not display authentic history or takes liberties, it will not be allowed to be released,” the BJP MLA said. (File/Photo) “If the movie does not display authentic history or takes liberties, it will not be allowed to be released,” the BJP MLA said. (File/Photo)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Wednesday added his voice to the chorus attacking Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, asserting that society would never accept the “character assassination” of historical figures.

“If historical facts and characters are presented with distortions and twists, society will certainly come forward to oppose such distortions of historical characters and it will never tolerate such character assassinations,” the minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare told reporters after inaugurating a two-day national conference in Kota on agriculture. Sections of Rajasthan’s former royals also jumped on to the bandwagon, with BJP MLA and former Jaipur royal family member Diya Kumari asserting that the film’s release would “not be allowed” if it took “liberties” with history.

“If the movie does not display authentic history or takes liberties, it will not be allowed to be released,” the BJP MLA said.

State Karni Sena president Mahipal Makrana said at the joint press conference with Diya Kumari that the Sena would not allow the film to be released and protests would take place. The film should not portray a “love scene between Padmavati and Khilji or even a dream sequence”, he said. In a statement, Rajasthan’s former Chomu royal family member Rukshmani Kumari also voiced her opposition to any “factual distortion” in the film. “It is completely unnecessary to hurt sentiments, distort history in the name of cinematic liberty,” Kumari said.

Meanwhile, Ujjain BJP MP Chintamani Malviya said he will oppose the film because it distorts facts and also insults Hindus and their symbols. “No one opposed Chanakya serial because it was factual. Padmavati heaps insults on soldiers who laid their lives, and the queen who immolated herself along with thousands of women rather than surrendering before the invader,” the 48-year-old legislator said, referring to the TV series directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who also played Chanakya on screen.

“The likes of Bhansali understand only the language of shoes. The country won’t bear the insult of Queen Padmavati. We can’t tolerate distortion of history….” Maviya had written in a Facebook post. A spokesman of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Malviya said he stands by his controversial Facebook post “200 per cent”.

