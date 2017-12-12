Union minister Satyapal Singh: How many boys will marry a girl who goes to her wedding in jeans?

Satyapal Singh (ANI) Satyapal Singh (ANI)

Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satyapal Singh sparked a controversy on Monday after he asked “how many boys would marry a girl who comes to her wedding wearing jeans”.

Singh was speaking at the Foundation Day function of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, an educational trust, founded by a former priest of Gorakhnath temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, being the chief priest of the temple, is joint secretary of the Parishad. It is unclear whether Adityanath was present at the event.

While speaking about sanskaar and student attire at the event, where he was the chief guest, Singh said, “Agar koi kehne lage ki main jeans pehenke kisi peeth ka ya kisi mandir ka mahant ban jaaunga to log pasand karenge kya? Koi pasand nahi karega. (If someone says they can wear jeans and become a temple priest, will people like it? No one will)”

He went on to say, “Ya koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jayega to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge? (Or if a girl wears jeans and goes to her wedding, how many boys will want to marry her?)”. Singh, who is an MP from Baghpat Lok Sabha constituency, had previously also served as the commissioner of Mumbai Police.

