Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav dismisses allegation of vendetta politics

Ram Kripal Yadav (Source: Express Archive) Ram Kripal Yadav (Source: Express Archive)

Trashing allegations of ‘vendetta politics’ by the Centre in having IT raids for probe into RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s alleged benami properties, Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav today said the raids were based on “concrete information.”

“IT raids were conducted on the basis of concrete information. It was not done on a suo motu basis. If the IT department feels something is wrong, proper action will be taken and if everything is according to order, they have nothing to worry,” Yadav told a press conference here.

The minister of state for rural development also junked the opposition allegations of “vendetta politics” and said that “the BJP and Modi government don’t believe in vendetta politics. It was the Congress regime which followed such practices.”

Lalu Prasad, former Bihar chief minister, today sought to put up a brave face on income tax department raids on 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in search of his alleged benami properties, saying that he was not scared at all and would continue to fight against “fascist forces”.

