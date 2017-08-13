Union Minister Rajnath Singh invites GJM for talks over Darjeeling unrest today

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File/Photo) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (File/Photo)

President of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Bimal Gurung claimed that Home Minister Rajnath Singh has invited them to New Delhi for talks on Sunday at 4:30 pm. In a press statement, Gurung said, “Today the GJM received an intimation from the Union Home Minister requesting us to join for talks on Sunday at 4.30 pm in New Delhi. Because the movement has today transitioned into a people’s movement – with all the hill political parties as well as non-political bodies together- I have submitted this invitation for their consideration.”

“I am hopeful the hill parties leading the movement will attend this meeting and help find a possible road map for Gorkhaland statehood. I thank the honorable Home Minister for the kind invite and hope the central government will do justice for the Gorkha’s at the earliest,” he added.

This is the second time when Union Home Minister appealed for talks in the recent past.

The release was circulated after the Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) held a meeting in Kalimpong on Saturday.

However, it is confirmed that members of the GMCC will be attending the talks.

