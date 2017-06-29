Union minister Radha Mohan Singh urinating in open, image goes viral

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh seen urinating in public. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh seen urinating in public. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh has become the subject of social media trolling as a picture of him urinating in open went viral. The image shows BJP leader urinating against a wall as security officers stand guard. This undated picture has drawn flak on the social media as people are questioning this open violation of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The place where the picture was clicked is unknown. According to PTI sources, the photo could be of the time when Singh recently visited his native constituency Motihari. The Union Agriculture Minister was not available for comments. “Urination is a natural biological urge of a human being, so why such things are highlighted to create controversy…are urinals available everywhere?” PTI quoted his son-in-law Sujit Kumar Singh in Motihari.

East Champaran district BJP leader Lal Babu Prasad was also critical of the media wondering if “such things should be shown by media”. Radha Mohan Singh is a fourth-term MP from Motihari in Bihar. State BJP president Nityanand Rai also refused to say anything.

The opposition party leaders came down heavily on the minister for his act, with RJD president Lalu Prasad retweeting his party’s earlier tweet which mockingly said, “Krishi mantri sukhar prabhit khetra mein sichai yojna ki suraut karte hua…unhone swaccha bharat abhiyan ko gati di.” His son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav posted the controversial photo to draw attention to red beacon on the car near him, saying “search red beacon in the photo.”

JD(U) Secretary-General and Chief national spokesperson KC Tyagi told PTI over phone, “The minister is exposing hollowness of swachata abhiyan launched by the PM from the ramparts of Red Fort.”

With PTI inputs

