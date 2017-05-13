Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan criticises DMK, asks for reports of its contribution to Tamil Nadu

People were appreciating the various welfare measures and people centric programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, he said. (File) People were appreciating the various welfare measures and people centric programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, he said. (File)

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan today asked DMK to present detailed accounts of its contributions for the development of Tamil Nadu, as the party was in power in the state for nearly five decades. Talking to reporters here, the minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping, said though DMK had been in power for nearly five decades in Tamil Nadu “it had done nothing in the field of education, agriculture and for the development in Tamil Nadu. Calling upon the Congress government in Puducherry to evolve revenue generating schemes, Radhakrishnan said spending money for freebies would not be good for any state.

People were appreciating the various welfare measures and people centric programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, he said. He said those opposing NEET in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry were only misleading the student community. Radhakrishnan said he was anguished over poor showing of Puducherry in implementing some Central schemes. He said the Prime Minister was firm and keen that welfare schemes meant for girl children, victims of road accidents and the senior citizens be implemented through the banks and post offices.

“But performance of the Union Territory in implementing the Suganya Samridhi Account meant for benefiting girl children in the age group of zero to ten years should show improvement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now