Nitish Kumar is a ‘curse’ for Bihar, says Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had proved to be “a curse” for the state as he had been unable to deal with problems in education and law and order. Kushwaha, who is the and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief, said there was rampant bungling and corruption in examinations.

“Bihar mein sex racket aur ghotala samne aa raha hai — topper ghotala, BSSC ghotala… Is mamley mein itna bada nexus samne aya hai. Yeh sab mukhyamantri ke sangyan me kaise nahi aya? Isse yahi kaha ja sakta hai ki Nitish Kumar Bihar ke liye abhishaap ban gaye hain (There are sex rackets and scams being exposed in Bihar — the topper scam, the BSSC scam… This is a big nexus. How was the chief minister not aware of these? It can be said that Nitish Kumar has become a curse for Bihar),” he said.

Kushwaha, a Minister of State for HRD, mentioned the alleged paper leak in the recent Bihar Staff Selection Commission examination and said racketeers had prevailed over the education system and the CM had been unable to clear the mess. “Bihar’s progress has been stuck because of law and order failure and the education mess,” he said.