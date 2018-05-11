BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi felicitates successful UPSC exam candidates from minority communities

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Source-Express Photo/File) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Source-Express Photo/File)

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday said the Modi government has created a conducive atmosphere for promoting the talent of the youth from minority communities and cited their success in the 2017 civil services examination. The Minority Affairs Minister said the government’s policy of “development with dignity and without any discrimination” ensured that “for the first time after Independence”, a record 131 candidates from minority communities, including 51 Muslims, have been selected in the civil services.

Naqvi Friday felicitated nine successful candidates from minority communities who cleared the civil services examinations held last year with the help of free-coaching programmes facilitated by the Minority Affairs Ministry. The results of the exam were declared last month.

As he felicitated the nine successful candidates here, Naqvi said the ministry has been putting ineffective efforts to “promote and ensure progress” of meritorious youth from the minority communities. There are six minority communities — Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Jain and Parsi. “Earlier, efforts were not made to create such an environment which would give minority community youth confidence,” Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement. “Prime Minister Modi’s government has given an atmosphere to protect and promote the talent of youth from the communities, which has resulted in such a large number of them being selected in the top administrative services,” he said.

In the 2016 examination, 126 youths from minority communities, including 52 Muslims, had been selected for the prestigious civil services. Naqvi said that in the 2016 exam, 1,099 people were selected in the civil services. These included 52 Muslim youths, which was 4.5 percent of the total selected.

In the 2017 exam, 5.15 percent of the total 990 successful candidates are Muslim. Also, six Muslims, including three women, have found a place in the top 100. Naqvi said that through various institutions and organisations, the ministry has been implementing coaching programmes such as ‘Nai Udaan’, ‘Naya Savera’ for the minority youth preparing for the civil services, other UPSC examinations, medical, engineering and administrative examinations.

This year, free-coaching will be provided to more than 15,000 youths from across the country, the statement said. He said the ‘Nai Udaan’ and ‘Naya Savera’ schemes were revised last year and rate of financial assistance on qualifying UPSC prelims was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

