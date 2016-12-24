Union Minister Manoj Sinha injured in road mishap

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Union Minister Manoj Sinha was injured in a road mishap while he was on his way from Barabanki to Gorakhpur, police said. He has fractured his left arm and sustained some minor injuries.

The Minister of State for Railways was rushed to Apollo hospital in Gorakhpur late on Friday and after receiving first aid has been admitted to the Lalit Narayan Mishra railway hospital.

Senior railway, district and police officials were camping at the hospital where Sinha, MP from Ghazipur is admitted.

Officials say the minister was headed for an event in Kushinagar and was slated for a night halt at the Gorakhpur’s Railway VVIP guest house. But on the way, in an attempt to save a biker, the escort car in his cavalcade pressed emergency brakes and the minister’s car hit it from behind.

A senior official of North-Eastern Railways (NER) Sanjay Yadav said Sinha had a fracture between his left shoulder and elbow. He will will be flown to Delhi on Saturday for a surgery.