Union minister Manoj Sinha discharged from AIIMS

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Union minister Manoj Sinha was on Wednesday released from AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi where he underwent a surgery for a fracture in the upper left arm after a road mishap in Gorakhpur. “The minister was operated successfully to fix his fracture of shaft of humerus and is recovering on expected lines. He was released today afternoon,” said a senior doctor at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The 57-year-old Union Minister of state (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Communications and Minister of state for Railways was involved in an accident that took place around 7.15 PM on December 23 on the Tapti river bridge when he was coming to Gorakhpur from Barabanki.

Sinha, who represents Gorakhpur in Lok Sabha, was initially admitted to Apollo Hospital and later shifted to the Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital.

According to sources, the accident took place when the vehicle ahead of the minister’s car in the cavalcade suddenly applied brakes to avoid hitting a man. The car carrying Sinha hit the vehicle from behind and in the impact, the minister sustained the injury.