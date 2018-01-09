Union minister likens Pinarayi Vijayan to Kim Jong

Top News
By: PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Published: January 9, 2018 8:11 pm
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) 
Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on  likened Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un saying they ‘looked, acted and behaved’ similarly. His statement comes days after Vijayan had lavished praise on Kim Jong-Un for putting up a ‘tough’ resistance against the ‘imperialist’ America better than the Communist-ruled China.

“The Kerala government chief looks like, acts like and behaves like Kim Jong”, Singh told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram. He also alleged that the CPI(M) led LDF government physically annihilated those who raise voices against it.

Vijayan, while addressing a CPI(M) district committee meet at Kozhikode last week had said that North Korea was showcasing a better example in defending ‘imperialist’ forces.

  1. Namasivayam Chokkalingam
    Jan 9, 2018 at 8:42 pm
    This comparison should actually make the Kerala CM highly elated. Kerala Marxists celebrate the N. Korean leader, don't they? What a jumble of trash!
