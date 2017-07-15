Union Minister Kiren Rijiju surveys flood ravaged West Siang in Arunachal, promises help

MoS Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (ANI) MoS Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (ANI)

Union Minister of State (MoS) Kiren Rijiju on Saturday visited flood affected areas in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, which has been reeling under heavy rains and landslides. Rijiju conducted an aerial survey of the region on board a chooper. “Many portions of the (national) highway have been damaged. Whatever we have seen, the extent of damage is very high,” he told news agency ANI.

The minister met farmers whose standing crops were damaged and have suffered loss of property and family. He said that a report will be prepared on the same and money has been sanctioned to help deal with the situation. “I assure you all possible help from the state as well as from the Centre. Due to very bad weather, sometimes it becomes difficult to visit each and every area to assess the damage but the government has been monitoring the situation very closely and no one would be left behind,” he told farmers, according to news agency PTI.

He told farmers that they would compensated for all crops damaged. “I want to assure the farmers that they would be compensated by the government for their damaged crops. The Centre as well as the state government is looking into the loss,” he told PTI.

The Central government had, on Friday, released a sum of Rs 51.30 crore in aid for the state to carry out search and rescue operations and to provide relief.

On Friday, the union minister had visited families of the 14 people who had died in landslide in the Papum Pare region of Arunachal Pradesh. Former CM Nabam Tuki accompanied him on the visit.

The National Highway 415 has suffered extensive damage. Its erosion has caused the state capital to be almost cut off from nearby regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on Thursday, declared a compensation of Rs two lakh for the family of each person whose life the natural disaster had claimed. Rs 50,000 has been declared for those injured.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd