Union Minister Kiren Rijiju escapes unhurt as chopper makes emergency landing in Itanagar

Union minister of state for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju escaped unhurt after his chopper made an emergency landing on a small field in Itanagar due to bad weather on Tuesday. The MH-17 helicopter was carrying Rijiju and seven others from Guwahati and was on its way to Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh. The helicopter faced heavy rains and fog on Tuesday afternoon which forced the pilot to make an emergency landing.

The pilots of the chopper, belonging to the Border Border Security Force (BSF), managed to manoeuvre for around 10 minutes in the air before landing on a small field in Itanagar under emergency situation. “I was lucky enough to be landed safely, thanks to the BSF pilots who are very experienced,” Rijiju told news agency PTI.

The union minister was travelling to Ziro to attend the ‘Dree’ festival which is celebrated for the harvest of wet rice cultivation that is practiced in the Ziro valley. The minister of state for home said the Itanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) came to the spot after hearing about the development. Local residents too came forward to help Rijiju and others.

#WATCH MoS Home Kiren Rijiju’s chopper made preventive landing in Itanagar, due to bad weather. pic.twitter.com/b4SkcIN8mm — ANI (@ANI_news) July 4, 2017

