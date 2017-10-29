Union minister Jitendra Singh criticises Chidambaram’s remarks on Kashmir

Jitendra Singh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the executive committee meeting of the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit. Jitendra Singh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the executive committee meeting of the BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Union minister Jitendra Singh lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday over his remarks on Kashmir, saying the present situation in the valley was due to the “acts of omission and commission” by his party while in power at the Centre and in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The kind of situation we are facing in Kashmir today is a cumulative outcome of the acts of omission and commission by Chidambaram’s party which has been in power for 50 of the 70 years after Independence, both at the Centre and in the state,” Singh, the Minister of State in the PMO, told reporters.



“I don’t think the nation allows a former home minister the privilege to deliver sermons on his own acts of omission and commission,” Singh added.

Chidambaram had yesterday pitched for greater autonomy for the restive Jammu and Kashmir, drawing stinging criticism from the BJP.

“The demand in the Kashmir Valley is to respect the letter and spirit of Article 370, that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in J&K led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi, mostly, I am not saying all… the overwhelming majority, they want autonomy,” the former Union home minister told reporters in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

“Yes, I do,” Chidambaram said when he was asked if he still thinks that Jammu and Kashmir should be given greater autonomy.

Singh said the BJP, for the first time, was following an approach on Kashmir which is based on consistency, conviction and clarity.

“We are trying to clear the mess and redeem the undoings of the successive governments which began with the infamous Nehruvian blunders,” he said.

Asked if the Centre’s representative on Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma will hold talks with militants and separatists, the minister said the decision in this regard had been left to Sharma.

“Government of India has appointed a special representative who is designated and authorised to carry forward a sustained dialogue. He has the mandate to decide with whom to talk, where to talk, when to talk and how much to talk,” he said.

On the BJP meeting here, Singh said it was a “landmark” event.

“Not only because the BJP is for the first time holding its executive meeting in capital city Srinagar but also because the BJP being a truly democratic party has made its presence felt in the valley. The BJP is the only party which does not follow rule of dynasty and lineage,” he added.

