Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh urinates in public, pictures go viral

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Twitter handle on Thursday shared undated images of Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh purportedly urinating in public. “Amid tight security, the Union Minister of Agriculture gives the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a boost as he inaugurates an irrigation project in a drought-affected state,” the text accompanying the images said.

The Indian Express could not independently verify the images.

Earlier this month, at the height of the farmers agitation in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, Radha Mohan Singh was in Motihari to attend a Yoga camp led by Ramdev. When asked about the protesters killed in police firing, Singh told reporters ‘Yoga kijiye (practice yoga)”.

