Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan slams critics of armed forces

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan today came down heavily on the critics of armed forces, saying India must be the only country in the world where its defence forces have to face so much flak. Earlier, only politicians were criticised but now a days this trend has extended to our security agencies and soldiers who operate in difficult conditions, the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said. He said that armed forces are subjected to unfair criticism by people who are not aware of their sacrifices.

“Those who criticise the Indian armed forces don’t know their capability. They risk their lives everyday so that we are able to sleep peacefully in our homes,” Pradhan said. The minister was speaking in Vasco near here after commissioning an Indian Coast Guard ship, ‘Shaurya’. “India is a democratic country. Initially, only politicians faced criticism. Now even the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and BSF (Border Security Force) have to face criticism,”Pradhan said. This stems from lack of understanding of the armedforces, the minister said.

“It is unfortunate that today we are not able to understand and respect the armed forces. We should give respect to them which they deserve. There must be criticism but there should be a reason for it,” Pradhan said. ‘ICG Shaurya’ has been designed and built by Goa Shipyard Ltd, a Central PSU, and fitted with advanced navigational and communication systems. The vessel can carry one twin engine light helicopter and five high-speed boats.

